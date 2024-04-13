Mahendragarh: Road safety meet put off thrice in 15 days

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, April 12

How serious the district authorities are serious about holding the meetings of District Road Safety and Surakshit Vahan Policy Samiti can be gauged from the fact that the meeting was postponed thrice in the past fortnight.

11 buses impounded Three teams of district officials carried out checking at Kanina, Mahendragarh and Narnaul and impounded 11 buses for not complying with norms.

Mahabir Parsad, District Municipal Commissioner-cum-CEO Zila Parishad, has been appointed Administrator of GL Public School.

The samiti’s meeting aims at ensuring road safety, besides the execution of the Surakshit Vahan Policy after reviewing the progress and results of activities being done in this regard.

“The previous meeting of the samiti was held in Narnaul on December 12, wherein DC Monika Gupta directed the officials concerned to ensure compliance of the ‘vahan’ policy and inspection of buses to ensure availability of CCTV cameras, first-aid box and fire extinguishers,” said sources.

The next meeting was scheduled on March 28 and officers were asked to bring compliance reports, but it was postponed due to administrative reasons. The meeting was rescheduled on April 4 but it too met the same fate. The meeting was again fixed for April 5 but was postponed.

Asked about road safety meetings, Manoj Kumar, Secretary, RTA, Narnaul, said the committee chairperson would be able to respond to it, while the DC could not confirm when the last samiti meeting was conducted.

