Road safety pilot project to kick off in Panchkula city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

In a significant move to improve road safety and ensure timely medical assistance to accident victims, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur today stated that a pilot project was being started soon in Panchkula in collaboration with IIT, Madras in this regard.

This project aims at optimising emergency response to road accident victims. Additionally, a proposal has been submitted to the Haryana Government to provide free medical treatment to such victims for the first 48 hours.

Addressing a virtual meeting with senior police officers of the traffic wing across the state, Kapur highlighted the importance of the project and its potential impact. He explained that the initiative involved the development of a mobile app called ‘Sanjaya’. This app will provide crucial information to first responders, including the location of the nearest blood banks, ambulances and hospitals. This will significantly improve the timeliness and efficiency of medical care to injured victims.

“The golden hour after a road accident is critical for survival,” Kapur emphasised. “This app will play a vital role in ensuring that victims receive the medical attention they need during this critical period.”

Apart from providing real-time ambulance availability data, ‘Sanjaya’ will also feature maps of major roads, national and state highways and district roads. Moreover, hospitals will be rated based on their performance in treating accident victims.

Kapur also stressed the need for strict adherence to traffic rules, particularly lane driving. It was informed in the meeting that a total of 1,83,962 challans for wrong lane driving had been issued from January 1 to November 30. A total fine of Rs 13,77,81,950 has been collected in this regard so far.

