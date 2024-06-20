Road to be built along elevated railway track, says Rohtak DC

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, June 19
There is good news for residents of the areas situated along the elevated railway track in Rohtak city. The construction of the proposed road along the track is likely to begin in the near future.
Rohtak Deputy Commissioner-cum-Municipal Commissioner Ajay Kumar inspected the site along the elevated railway track on Wednesday.
He also took note of the houses built on the Municipal Corporation land and the houses and shops built along the proposed road to be built along the track.
The Municipal Commissioner also took stock of the residential plots to be handed over to the displaced people near Srinagar Colony.
Ajay Kumar talked to the residents present at the site and informed them about the problems being faced in the construction of the road.
He told the people that the construction could not be started due to the model code of conduct imposed during the Lok Sabha elections.
“The construction work will be carried out at a fast pace now as the code of conduct has been lifted,” he stated, adding that the PWD officials will start work on the project. The Commissioner said in this area, there were nearly 77 commercial plots and 81 residential plots.
He appealed to all plot holders to submit their consent letters to the Municipal Corporation office by June 21, so that the work of road construction could be started.
The Deputy Commissioner also gave the necessary instructions to all officers present at the site.
Trainee Assistant Commissioner Abhinav Siwach, Joint Municipal Commissioner Vijay Malik and other officers concerned of the local Municipal Corporation and PWD were also present.
