Road turned into a dumpster

Karnal is called the city of the Chief Minister and has also bagged the Smart City tag. But a road of the New Wazir Chand Colony near Hospital Chowk speaks a different story. The road has turned into a dumpster as residents living adjoining it openly throw garbage on it. Due to the poor civic sense of some residents, others are forced to breathe in foul surroundings. The MC should take action against the offenders and get the road cleaned.

—Geetika Sharma, Karnal

Drains lying blocked despite cleanliness drive

Despite the cleanliness drive carried out by the civic administration a few months ago, many drains in the city are still choked and blocked with plastic and other muck. The Gonchhi drain in the vicinity of the head office of the Faridabad Municipal Corporation is one such example. The city may be undergoing the Smart City project, but the ground reality is completely different. Almost all localities have poor sanitary conditions and no proper garbage disposal system in place. The situation becomes critical during rainy season, posing a risk to commuters. The cleanliness work should be outsourced to private agencies with penalty clauses instead of being given to a defunct civic body. —Divay Kashyap, Faridabad

Traffic chaos on main roads

Increasing number of vehicles and lack of parking spaces in Kaithal town has resulted in traffic chaos on main roads and busy commercial areas. Over the past years, the municipal council and administration have failed to find a solution to this problem affecting day-to-day life of residents. In the absence of earmarked parking spaces, residents are forced to park on roads. Despite the issue being raised in meetings by residents from time to time, no efforts have been made by the authorities concerned. —Satish Seth, Kaithal

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com