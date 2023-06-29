Roads develop craters after rain

The rains have again left roads broken and in a poor state at Udyog Vihar. Craters have developed on the roads and despite repeated complaints, no repair work has been carried out. The roads turn perilous during monsoon and many two-wheelers have been in accidents, but the authorities are least bothered. ALOK SHARMA, GURUGRAM

Park in poor condition

Nehru Park is in a state of neglect as there are no flowerbeds or ornamental bushes. There is wild growth along the boundaries and heaps of dry leaves are visible everywhere. Swings are in such a poor condition that no children can be seen using them. Elderly people have stopped sitting on benches, as they are broken or rickety. The administration should maintain the park.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Cattle menace in Ambala

Stray cattle menace continues to be an issue as a large number of cattle can be seen squatting or wandering on roads of Ambala. The presence of cattle on roads not only make roads unsafe for commuters, but also for the cattle. The municipal council should shift them to gaushalas. SHARAD, AMBALA

