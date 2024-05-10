Roadshows, nukkad meetings enliven day in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 9

With the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency gearing up for what promises to be an interesting electoral battle, BJP candidate and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar opted for a roadshow to garner support while Congress’ nominee Divyanshu Budhiraja concentrated on his roadshow and 'nukkad' meetings to connect with voters at the grassroots level.

Congress’ Divyanshu Budhiraja at a public meeting in a village of Nilokheri block. Tribune Photo

Khattar held a roadshow in Gharaunda Assembly constituency on Thursday, while Budhiraja held a series of meetings through his roadshow in Nilokheri Assembly segment.

Khattar, who has served as CM for well over nine years, is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters ahead of the polls. He has conducted roadshows in all the Assembly constituencies of the district, drawing crowds from across the constituency.

During a public outreach programme, Khattar highlighted the achievements of the PM Narendra Modi-led Union government and the work done by the state government during his tenure. He urged the people to vote to strengthen the hands of Modi. “The BJP governments in the Centre and state have done remarkable works for the welfare of the people. Both the governments had brought transparency in the governance," he added.

Accompanied by Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, Khattar also highlighted the achievements of the Modi government, saying that they had positively impacted the people of the country. He also spoke about the steps taken by the state government, such as infrastructure development, welfare schemes, and academic reforms. He also highlighted the abolishing of Article 370A.

“We have provided jobs to only deserving candidates across different sections of the society and abolished nepotism and corruption,” he added.

On the other hand, Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja started his roadshow at Jhanjhari village and reached out to people of different villages through his roadshow as well as ‘nukkad’ meetings. His focus was on unemployment as well as inflation. He also took the issue of the removal of Khattar from the post of CM by the BJP leadership and urged people not to cast their votes for a person who has already been ‘rejected’ by his own party.

He also highlighted the anger and anti-incumbency among the people of Karnal and Panipat districts against the BJP, especially against former CM and sitting MP Sanjay Bhatia.

He also presented himself as a viable alternative for development as well as solving the problems pertaining to unemployment and infrastructural change. During his visit, he listened to the concerns of the people and promised to address them if elected as MP.

INLD-backed NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate Maratha Virender Verma, BSP candidate Inderjeet Jalwana and JJP candidate Devender Kadian and others have also been reaching out to people through both roadshows and 'nukkad' meetings. They are alleging that BJP and Congress candidates are outsiders. Maratha promised to generate job opportunities, while Jalmana is also focusing on development and local issues.

He is also concerned about the problems plaguing farmers. Kadian has also intensified his poll campaign and hit his campaign trail with the promise of reforms in agriculture. He also promised jobs for the youth.

