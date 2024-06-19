Roadside vends cause traffic jams

THE road near committee chowk (near CHC) in Shahabad Markanda, the busiest road in town, is about 50 feet wide, yet there are frequent traffic jams here. Nearly 40 roadside vendors sell fast food here every evening at their designated spots. Due to these fast-food vendors, people park their vehicles on the roadside haphazardly, not leaving enough space for traffic to pass smoothly. The authorities concerned should check whether these vendors have the required permission to place their stalls here. The authorities concerned should deploy police personnel to regulate traffic. Ravinder Kwatra, Shahbad Markanda

Stray cattle in Rohtak

TALL claims made by the local administration notwithstanding, the number of stray cattle in Rohtak are increasing by the day. These animals can be seen around dumps, foraging for food, and on busy roads where they end up disrupting the flow of traffic. This is especially dangerous for commuters as it can lead to accidents. Effective measures should be taken by the authorities concerned at the earliest.

Anubhav, Rohtak

What our readers say

