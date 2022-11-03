Roadways bus rams into tree in Delhi

New Delhi, November 2
More than 30 persons were injured when a Haryana Roadways bus collided with a tree after a brake failure in southwest Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at Jhatikra Mod on Tuesday when the bus was going to Narwana. Thirty-four passengers, including the driver, got injured and were sent to the RTRM hospital, the police said.
