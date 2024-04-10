Roadways buses driving home awareness on voting

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 9

Buses of the Haryana Roadways with vibrant and attractive messages are being used to spread awareness among voters, appealing them to cast their vote on May 25.

In compliance with the directions of the Election Commission of India and State Election Commission Haryana, the Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department, Haryana, have put up advertisements on the buses of different routes across the state with the messages, urging people to participate in the festival of democracy. The authorities claimed that these buses would play a vital role in encouraging voters to exercise their franchise.

These posters appeal to the general public through awareness slogans and taglines such as “’Do not consider voting day as a holiday’ ‘Come to the polling centre to vote’, ‘Strong picture of democracy’, ‘Blue line on the finger’ and others. Information about the voter helpline number 1950 is also being provided through these advertisements on the buses.

“The Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department has taken a good step to spread awareness among the voters. These buses will not only spread awareness among the voters of the districts, but also in other districts and states as these buses ply to other districts and states,” said Uttam Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Karnal. He claimed that these appealing advertisements attracted the attention of the people and they would be motivated to go to the polling booth and cast their vote on May 25.

He was hopeful that the step would help in increasing the voting percentage. The DC said, they were working on other activities to increase the number of voting percentage in the the Lok Sabha elections as well as in the Karnal Assembly byelection.

The Election Commission of India is emphasising on different campaigns to engage citizens like ‘Turning 19’ and ‘You are the One’. “There are 23,346 young voters in the age group of 18-19 comprising 15,615 men and 7,720 women and one transgender. “Our focus is to encourage the first-time voters to cast their vote and also motivate others by uploading their selfie after casting vote, on social media,” said the DC, adding that their focus would also be on enrolling more voters.

