Haryana Roadways employees join strike, transport services hit

Chandigarh, March 28
A two-day strike call given by the joint forum of central trade unions today partially affected transport services in several parts of the state today, causing inconvenience to commuters.
All 94 buses of faridabad depot remain off-road
- In Faridabad, All-India State Road Transport Federation general secretary Ramashray Yadav said all 94 buses of the local depot remained stationed
- Sarv Karamchari Sangh state president Subhash Lamba said besides bus service, routine work in majority of government offices remained suspended
- Private transport services stepped in to provide services to commuters. Roadways buses plying under the kilometre scheme also provided services
According to reports, along with other services, transport services by the Haryana Roadways were disrupted in certain areas.
In Faridabad, claiming that the strike hit the movement of Haryana Roadways buses, All-India State Road Transport Federation national general secretary Ramashray Prasad Yadav said all 94 buses of the local depot remained stationed due to the strike. However, Haryana Roadways GM Rajiv Nagpal claimed that seven buses left the depot here this morning for various routes which included Aligarh, Jaipur and Agra. He said efforts were on to restore the services soon.
Meanwhile, Sarv Karamchari Sangh state president Subhash Lamba said besides bus service, routine work in majority of government offices, including the Municipal Corporation, State Electricity Department, remained suspended.
A total of 55 roadways buses from Jhajjar and 48 from Bahadurgarh depot plied as usual, while several roadways employees sat on a dharna.
Leaders of the Haryana Roadways Union, however, claimed that the strike was a success in the region.
