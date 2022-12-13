Gurugram: Robbers' gang busted, four held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 12

With the arrest of four persons on Sunday, the police have claimed to have busted a gang of robbers who targeted truck drivers in the Gurugram area. The gang reportedly comprises six persons, all aged around 20 years.

The police said the other two accused had also been identified and they would be arrested soon.

Those arrested were identified as Nitin, Aakas (alias Lukka), Shubham and Sahil (alias Laddu). They all reside in Garhi village here. A team led by Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar nabbed them from Dwarka Expressway on Sunday night, the police said.

“We are questioning them and conducting raids to nab two other members of the gang,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.

#gurugram