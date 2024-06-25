Robbers strike at petrol pump

Our Correspondent

Sirsa: Four robbers decamped with cash and mobile phones from a petrol pump after tying up salesmen late Sunday night near Abubshahar village in Sirsa. Complainant Neelkanth said Goma Kisan Sewa Kendra Petrol Pump was targeted around 11.10 pm and employees Kamal Kumar and Pawan Kumar encountered the robbers. Initially, two youths came and pretended to drink water, after which another pair joined them. The four then assaulted Kamal and Pawan, restrained them, and fled with bags containing money and their phones. A case has been registered.

