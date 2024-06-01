Robbery accused jumps from 4th floor of courts complex, dies

Panipat, May 31

A man died after he jumped from the fourth floor of the district courts complex here today. The police rushed him to the General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Saurav of Saudapur village. He was accused in a robbery and Arms Act case, which was registered in the Sector-29 police station on November 8, 2021.

The police had arrested Saurav on Thursday night after getting a tip-off. He was produced in a court today, which sent him to judicial custody.

When the police were bringing him out of the court, he pushed the policemen and in a bid to escape them, he jumped from the fourth floor of the building. His body was kept in the mortuary for a postmortem examination.

As per the case details, Pappu of Bihar, in his complaint to the Sector 29 police on November 8, 2021, had stated that he and his relative, who were living in Sewah village, had taken an auto on November 7 night. Four persons were sitting in the auto. As they reached near Sewah, they pushed his relative from the auto and then robbed him of Rs 5,000 and his mobile phone on knife point. Thereafter, they threw him from the moving auto.

Following the complaint, the police registered the case. Saurav was declared a proclaimed offender in this case by the court.

