Robbery at three petrol stations in Hisar district

Hisar, October 31

Six robbers looted three petrol stations in Hisar district this evening. The car-borne robbers, in their early twenties, were armed with firearms and looted Rs 2.80 lakh and mobile phones from the petrol stations. The police have been trying to track down the robbers, says sources.

According to initial reports, they first robbed a petrol station in Shayadwa and took away Rs 10,000 from the cashier. Next, they reached another petrol station in Dhiranwas village and robbed about Rs 2 lakh and also snatched the mobile phones of the employees.

The latest reports stated that they also robbed a third petrol station near Pabra village in the district from where they took away Rs 70,000. However, their car met with an accident near Pabra village after which they fled on foot.

A CCTV footage at the petrol station in Dhiranwas village shows six persons carrying pistols enter the cabin of the cashier and snatch cash and mobile phones from the employees. Hisar SP Mohit Handa said the police teams were on a lookout for the robbers. He said the robbers had been identified on the basis of the CCTV footage and were likely to be arrested by the police at the earliest.

