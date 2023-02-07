Rock carvings discovered in Gurugram

Gurugram, February 6
A local environmentalist has discovered stone carvings (petroglyphs) at Badshahpur Tethar village in Sohna here. Prima facie the carvings seem to be from the Paleolithic era (old stone age).
The petroglyphs have been discovered atop a hillock. The findings include graffiti, and hand and footprints of humans and animals engraved on quartzite rocks. The Archaeology Department has ordered a survey of the site.
Sunil Harsana, who claimed to have found the site, said, “The archaeologists have confirmed that the petroglyphs are from the stone age.” The Archaeological Department said it would soon carry out an extensive survey of the area.
