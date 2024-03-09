Rohtak administration carries out demolition drive in seven illegal colonies

Rohtak, March 8
The district administration carried out a demolition drive in seven unauthorised colonies here today.
Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said two unauthorised colonies were being developed in Kutana and Bahu Jamalpur villages.
He said besides, two unauthorised colonies were coming up near Kainos Hospital on the outer bypass of Karor village, while one was being developed near Makrauli Khurd and Bhaiyyapur villages.
The Deputy Commissioner said two unauthorised colonies were coming up along the dividing road of Sectors 7-37 and 7-38.
Officials of the District Town Planning Department (DTP), along with police personnel, carried out the demolition drive, he added.
The District Town Planner has cautioned the residents against investing their hard-earned money in the unauthorised colonies developed by unscrupulous builders as their structures may be razed during such drives.
“The residents can visit the DTP office on any working day to verify the legal status of any given colony and it should be done before investing in the project,” said the District Town Planner.
