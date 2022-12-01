Rohtak ASP to probe complaint against Meham legislator

Rohtak, November 30
Rohtak Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Krishan Kumar Lohchab will enquire into the complaint of misconduct lodged by Meham ASP Hemendra Kumar Meena, an IPS officer, against local MLA Balraj Kundu.
Talking to The Tribune today, Rohtak SP Udai Singh Meena said he had marked the inquiry into the case to the Rohtak ASP and further action in the matter would be taken after the inquiry report was received.
On the other hand, Independent MLA from Meham Balraj Kundu said he would personally take up the matter with the Chief Minister and the Home Minister and seek action against the Meham ASP.
“Raising the voice of the local residents is my responsibility as their elected representative. I do not need to explain my position before anybody as I have only done my job. I will meet the Chief Minister and Home Minister and apprise them of the matter. I will also seek action against the Meham ASP,” Kundu told The Tribune.
The Meham ASP has lodged a complaint of misconduct against local MLA Balraj Kundu, leading to a faceoff between the two. An audio recording is also part of the complaint.
