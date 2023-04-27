Rohtak becomes new Covid hotspot

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 26

After Gurugram, Rohtak is now becoming the new Covid hotspot in the state with the number of Covid-positive cases here increasing 11 times in the last four days.

While 11 Covid cases were reported from Rohtak on April 23, the number jumped to 75 on April 24, 115 on April 25 and 123 on April 26.

As per the official data, more than 100 cases have been reported from the district on the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Prof (Dr) Dhruva Chaudhry, State Nodal Officer for Covid, maintains that the number of cases in the state seem to be nearing the peak. “There is no increase in admissions and most of the cases are incidental. However, taking precautions and observing Covid-appropriate conduct is advisable,” he states.

Rohtak Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Birla has also advised the residents, especially the elderly people and those suffering from chronic diseases, to wear masks, avoid going to crowded places, maintain hand hygiene and ensure social distancing.

On the other hand, the rapid increase in the number of cases and advisories issued by the health administrators notwithstanding, Covid protocols are not being followed in the city.

Residents continue to throng marketplaces, attend social gatherings and visit the local PGIMS and other hospitals without wearing masks. The prescribed norms are not being followed even at official government meetings and other events.