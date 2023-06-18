Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour

New Delhi/Chandigarh, June 17
Three newly commissioned IAF officers from Haryana, including two women, have bagged the top honours in their course as they passed out from the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near Hyderabad on Saturday. Flying Officer Nitesh Jakhar of the Flying Branch has been awarded the Sword of Honour and Gold Medal for standing first in the order of merit in the course at the 211th Combined Graduation Parade. He belongs to Rohtak. Flying Officer Manisha Yadav of the Ground Duty Branch has been awarded the President’s Plaque for standing first in the overall order of merit in the ground duty stream. She hails from Panchkula.
Flying Officer Ishana Singh, who stood first in order of merit in the Administration Branch, hails from Gurugram. Flying Officer Varsha Yadav, who stood first in order of merit in Meteorology, hails from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 119 trainees of the 211st Pilot Course and 75 trainees of the 211st Ground Duty Officers Course received their commission on the occasion, besides eight officers each of the Navy and the Indian Coast Guard and two from Vietnam.
The passing-out parade was reviewed by President Droupadi Murmu. She pipped the cadets with the rank of Flying Officer and pinned wings and brevets on their chests, signifying their formal entry as officers into their respective branches on completion of pre-commission training.
Addressing the gathering, the President said the ability to absorb technology at a rapid pace would be essential for defence preparedness on land, sea and air.
The President said the great role played by the IAF in defending the country in wars with the hostile neighbour in 1948, 1965 and 1971 was written in golden letters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt
Firing from automatic guns in Bishnupur, Churachandpur dists
Manipur violence: Citing Vajpayee, 10 Opposition parties tell PM Modi to appeal for calm
Opposition leaders say Manipur is 'hurt' over PM’s silence o...
38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in UK’s London
The incident adds to recent string of knife attacks across U...
Fresh tremors rock Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, Ladakh; no damage reported
10 tremors with a varied intensity have jolted Doda in the p...