Rohtak boy inches closer to his dream of becoming pilot

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 3

Inspired by his grandfather Ram Kanwar (80), who has retired from the Indian Air Force as an Honorary Flying Officer, Parth Sehrawat of Rohtak, who wants to be a pilot since childhood, has taken a step forward towards achieving his dream.

Want to lead disciplined life I have seen my grandfather leading a disciplined life since my childhood. He rides a bicycle even at the age of 80 years. I get motivation from his healthy lifestyle and always wants to lead a disciplined life. — Parth Sehrawat

Parth has cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam with the 13th rank. “I have seen my grandfather leading a disciplined life since my childhood. He rides a bicycle even at the age of 80 years. I get motivation from his healthy lifestyle and always wants to lead a disciplined life,” said Parth, who is also fascinated by the prospect of wearing a uniform and flying planes.

He attributed his success to his parents and hard work in a systematic manner.

Parth’s father Parmod Kumar, who is a cluster head with LIC housing, said his son is devoted to the defence sector since his childhood and underwent two-year coaching for getting admission to Rashtriya Indian Military College in Dehradun. “We are so happy that our son has made it to the NDA in his first attempt,” said Parth’s elated mother Dr Dimple, who is a physiotherapist at the PGIMS in Rohtak.

