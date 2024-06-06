Rohtak: Celebrations won’t stop, women distribute sweets

Rohtak, June 5
The celebration over Congress candidate Deepender Hooda’s landslide victory continued on Wednesday as well. Women supporters of the Congress celebrated the moment by dancing and distributing ‘laddoos’ at Bharat Colony here.
Sangeeta Sahrawat, district president, Women Cell of the Congress, said the victory was much-awaited. “We had been waiting for the moment for the past five years. All are enthused by the victory and are now gearing up to repeat the performance in the upcoming Assembly polls,” she added.
Earlier, the Congress workers led by Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra assembled at the party office at Ambedkar Chowk last night and celebrated the moment by applying colour on each other. They also distributed sweets and burst firecrackers.
Talking to mediapersons on the occasion, Batra said it was the victory of the people who fought the election against the BJP government with full enthusiasm. By ensuring the landslide victory of Deepender, people had now sent out a clear message to the BJP government that time had come to change the government in the state.
“People have made up their mind to bring the Congress back to power in the state as the BJP has utterly failed to live up to their expectation,” Batra added.
