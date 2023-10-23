Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri see drop in gender ratio

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, October 22

In a major setback to the district health authorities, Rohtak has registered a major drop of 60-point in the sex ratio at birth (SRB) in the first three quarters (upto September 30) of this year as compared to the previous year.

As per the civil registration system, Rohtak was at the sixth place across the state in 2022 with the SRB of 934, while it has reached 21st place (second lowest) in the state with the SRB of 874 till September this year.

Rohtak is followed by Charkhi Dadri with a decline of 43 points and Mahendragarh with 38 points during the time span. Mahendragarh is the worst performer with the SRB of 869 while Charkhi Dadri with 890 is at 19th position in the SRB tally upto September 30.

However, Jhajjar and Rewari have registered a considerable improvement of 28 and 26 points till September as compared to the previous year. Jhajjar had the SRB of 893 in 2022 and it has shot up to 921 while Rewari improved the SRB from 883 to 913 this year so far.

Dr Anil Birla, Civil Surgeon, Rohtak, said so far, five raids under the PC-PNDT had been conducted by his team this year to bust sex determination rackets.

“By organising programmes regularly in those villages where gender ratio is dismal, awareness is being spread about the ill-effects of gender imbalance and people are being motivated not to indulge in female foeticide. The SRB is likely to improve in the coming days,” he added. ,” he added.

Dr Harsh Chauhan, Nodal Officer (PC-PNDT), Mahendragarh, said dismal SRB had been recorded in over 100 villages in the district. “Efforts are underway to educate residents of these villages about the SRB. So far, three raids under the PC-PNDT have been carried out by our team,” he added.

#Mahendragarh #Rohtak