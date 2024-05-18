Rohtak civic body sets up special helpdesks for property ID plaints

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 17

The Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, has set up special helpdesks at its office to redress the property IDs-related grievances of residents.

Wrong entry in data Some other person’s name was entered in my property ID record due to a technical or clerical error. When I went to get it corrected, I was told to bring an affidavit from that person in which he had to state that the property did not belong to him. — Arun Kumar Goel, Retired engineer Mistakes in record leave people harassed A large number of residents have been facing problems for a long time due to multiple mistakes in the record of property IDs.

The area of the properties owned by many residents has been changed and so is the number of floors/storeys. In many cases, the telephone numbers have also been changed or deleted due to which the affected residents are unable to get OTPs to process their complaints.

“The functioning of the helpdesks is being closely monitored. Appropriate action would be taken against the officials found guilty of misconduct or negligence,” said Ankita Verma, Joint Municipal Commissioner, Rohtak.

The residents complain that erroneous data is being uploaded.

Despite this, no concrete action has been taken against the firm that had been assigned the task of carrying out the property-related survey.

“Multifarious mistakes, lacunae and lapses were found in the survey conducted by the company. Thereafter, the civic body had resolved to stop the payment to the firm at a meeting of the House. But despite the resolution, the payment was made,” lamented former councillor Kadam Singh Ahlawat.

“Some other person’s name was entered in my property ID record due to a technical or clerical error. When I went to get it corrected, I was told to bring an affidavit from that person in which he had to state that the property did not belong to him,” said Arun Kumar Goel, a retired engineer.

The MC authorities had organised special camps to facilitate the residents in self-certification of their property and to make corrections in property ID records. But the camps failed to serve their purpose due to technical snags in the system and the lackadaisical approach of the officials concerned.

Thereafter, helpdesks have been set up at the MC office to address the concerns of the residents.

