Rohtak: Congress workers dance to drum beats

Rohtak: Congress workers and supporters celebrated Deepender Hooda’s victory by distributing sweets and dancing to drum beats. In large numbers, they reached the local residence of Hooda to celebrate. Former CM Bhupinder Hooda said the Congress performance in the Lok Sabha poll is a clear indication that it is going to form the state government by winning the upcoming Assembly elections.

Dushyant apologises to voters

Hisar: Stating that he is proud of people who always vote to strengthen democracy, former Deputy CM and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, on his social media X post, apologised that JJP did not live up to the expectations of people while being in the government and the House. “I express my gratitude to the people of Haryana who always teach us new things through dialogue and voting,” he said.

Victory procession in Sonepat

Sonepat: Hundreds of Congress supporters organised a victory procession — from the counting centre to the Congress’ main election office in Sonepat city — in an open Jeep after Satpal Brahamchari won here. On the way, the people welcomed Brahamchari at Mayur Vihar, Idgaha and Gohana road. Then, Brahamchari reached Khatu Shyam temple on Rohtak road and Baba Dham temple and offered prayers.

