Rohtak court restrains Jaihind from entering civic body land

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 21

A Rohtak court has restrained former AAP leader Naveen Jaihind from entering a chunk of local Municipal Corporation’s land at Pahrawar village in the district. Jaihind, a former state president of AAP, planned to hold a religious function at the said chunk of land on April 23.

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Rohtak, had moved a local court with a request to restrain Jaihind from entering the land as he was not authorised to do so.

The court of Manglesh Kumar Choubey, Civil Judge (Senior Division), Rohtak, today restrained Jaihind from entering the land for any purpose without written permission of the state and the MC.

The court observed that as per the revenue record, the lease deed of Gaur Brahmin Vidya Pracharni Sabha, which was the tenant on the said chunk of land, had been cancelled.

“Every citizen of the country has a right of free movement, to celebrate a religious function and peaceful assembly under Articles 19 and 25 of the Constitution of India, but such rights are not absolute. No law gives any right to the defendant (Jaihind) to encroach upon the land of the plaintiff (Municipal Corporation, Rohtak) without any authority,” maintained the court.

Advocate Rakesh Kumar Sapra, who represented the Rohtak Municipal Corporation, said the case had been adjourned to May 22.

In a statement issued later in the day, Jaihind said he would challenge the Rohtak court’s order in higher courts to ensure that the religious ceremony is organised as planned.

The said chunk of land at Pahrawar village was under the ownership of the village panchayat before 2009. The panchayat leased out the land to Gaur Brahman Vidya Pracharini Sabha. Later, the land came under the ownership of the Rohtak Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, the lease deed of the sabha was cancelled. The state leadership had recently assured that land would be handed over to the sabha.