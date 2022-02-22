Rohtak: CPM leader remembered

Rohtak, February 21
Doctors, educationists, advocates, students and social activists paid tribute to a veteran leader of CPM and noted lawyer Raghubir Singh Hooda by organising a remembrance function here on his fifth death anniversary today. He passed away due to prostate cancer in 2017.
Intellectuals gathered on the occasion also deliberated on the ‘deteriorating’ health system and necessity for public awareness over the increasing menace of fatal diseases like cancer for timely prevention. Surgeon Dr Ranbir SinghDahiya and Dr Ashok Chauhan, senior Professor at Pt BDS University of Health Sciences shared their experiences on the health situation and challenges. Inderjit Singh, president of Shahid Jasbir Samarak Samiti, recalled the important role played by Hooda in mobilising the farmers and workers during adverse period while facing repression, including 19 months detention under MISA during the Emergency.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3