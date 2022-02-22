Rohtak: CPM leader remembered

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 21

Doctors, educationists, advocates, students and social activists paid tribute to a veteran leader of CPM and noted lawyer Raghubir Singh Hooda by organising a remembrance function here on his fifth death anniversary today. He passed away due to prostate cancer in 2017.

Intellectuals gathered on the occasion also deliberated on the ‘deteriorating’ health system and necessity for public awareness over the increasing menace of fatal diseases like cancer for timely prevention. Surgeon Dr Ranbir SinghDahiya and Dr Ashok Chauhan, senior Professor at Pt BDS University of Health Sciences shared their experiences on the health situation and challenges. Inderjit Singh, president of Shahid Jasbir Samarak Samiti, recalled the important role played by Hooda in mobilising the farmers and workers during adverse period while facing repression, including 19 months detention under MISA during the Emergency.