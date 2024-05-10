‘Rohtak extended family, karmakshetra’

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress candidate Deepender Hooda, who is contesting the Lok Sabha poll for the fifth consecutive time from Rohtak, is seeking votes on the basis of development works undertaken in the constituency during the Congress government from 2005-2014. In an interview with Ravinder Saini, Deepender speaks on various issues. Excerpts:

Instead of stopping BJP leaders from coming to villages, it is necessary to stop them from going to the Lok Sabha and Assembly. Instead of spending energy in expressing anger, farmers should expose the mistakes of the BJP.

What is the difference between the poll environment of 2019 and this time?

Last time there was a Modi wave and people were thinking of giving another chance to the BJP, but this time, the wave is in favour of the Congress. Last time there was a terrorist attack at Pulwama just before the elections, but this time, the attacks are happening regularly.

You lost the previous election despite Rohtak being considered a bastion of your family.

We consider Rohtak as our extended family, ‘karmakshetra’ and ‘sevakshetra’. I served the area even when I was defeated. People’s support is more important for us than victory or defeat, and we are continuously receiving people’s blessings and support.

You claim that the Lok Sabha results will decide the direction of the Assembly poll. What does it mean?

In 2019, people were looking at the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections from a different perspective. Those who voted for the BJP in the Lok Sabha poll did not allow it to get even a majority in the Assembly poll. The public has understood that both elections impact each other. That’s why we are also looking at the fight for Delhi and Chandigarh.

BJP candidates accuse the Congress of instigating farm activists to oppose them.

Instead of stopping BJP leaders from coming to villages, it is necessary to stop them from going to the Lok Sabha and Assembly. There is anger among farmers, but our advice is that instead of spending the energy in expressing anger, they should make people aware and expose the mistakes of the BJP.

During the campaign you talk about reaching Chandigarh via Delhi. What does it mean?

The BJP’s focus is on Rohtak as I am the target and all other opponents who have put their energy into Rohtak. Maximum meetings and rallies of all big BJP leaders are taking place in Rohtak. I believe that the Congress will win Rohtak, Delhi and Chandigarh.

BJP candidates are seeking votes in the name of Modi while local issues are secondary. What do you have to say?

What else will those people do who don’t have any work or achievement to showcase? They will ask for votes in the name of Modi, tall claims, caste and religion, but this propaganda is dangerous because the BJP is admitting that its candidates are worthless. Neither have they worked before nor will they do so in future.

What is the position of the Congress and the BJP in Haryana today?

The Congress is going to form the government and the BJP is going. Over 100 leaders, including 40 MLAs, former MLAs, MPs and former MPs have joined the Congress from other parties in the last one year. Three MLAs recently withdrew support to the BJP government, which is in minority. President’s rule should be imposed in the state.

#Congress #Deepender Hooda #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak