Rohtak farmers await relief for crop loss

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 9

Thousands of farmers of Rohtak district whose wheat crop got damaged due to heavy rain and waterlogging in 2021-22 have been awaiting financial compensation for the losses caused to them.

Girdawari report sent A girdawari report was sent to the state government months ago. However, the farmers who suffered huge losses are still making rounds of government offices for getting compensation. — Preet Singh, Farmers’ Leader

The farmers whose crop was insured under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) got some relief from the insurance firms, but those whose crop was not insured are still awaiting relief.

Sources maintain that as per a girdawari (survey) conducted to assess the damage caused to the crops, wheat standing on around 26,000 acres in Rohtak district had been damaged. “The girdawari report was sent to the state government months ago. However, the farmers who suffered huge losses are still making rounds of government offices for getting compensation,” said Preet Singh, president of the Rohtak unit of All-India Kisan Sabha.

He said paddy crop was also damaged due to untimely rain and waterlogging this year, but no special girdawari was conducted to assess the losses. “We have submitted a memorandum in that regard to the Rohtak Deputy Commissioner,” the farmer leader said. Sabha secretary Balwan Singh pointed out that the amount of Rs 450 per acre for bajra crop under the Bhavantar Bharpai Scheme had also not been paid to the farmers.

District Revenue Officer Pramod Chahal said he would look into the matter pertaining to the delay in the grant of relief to the affected farmers.