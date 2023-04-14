Rohtak farmers report losses on 57,000 acres

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 13

Uninsured farmers have reported losses of their rabi crops on over 57,110 acres in the district by lodging their complaint at e-kshatipurti portal. The losses in wheat due to unseasonal rain coupled with hailstorm last month has been recorded in 56,751 acres on the portal while mustard suffered damage on 359 acres.

As per official reports, wheat crop loss up to 33 per cent has been reported in 3,985 acres, up to 50 per cent damage in 36,496 acres, up to 75 per cent in 15,670 acres and 100 per cent loss in 600 acres in various parts of the district.

Similarly, up to 50 per cent loss in mustard crops has been registered in 70 acres, up to 75 per cent in 55 acres and 100 per cent loss in 234 acres. The report about the damage is based upon the complaints received on the portal. These were the farmers who were not enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana (PMFBY).

“Besides, the crop losses over 10,000 acres having the insurance cover have been reported in the district. For which, affected farmers have already moved applications to the insurance company to get compensation for crop losses,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (DC), has directed kanungos and other officials of the Revenue Department to verify the complaint of the farmers about crop losses at the earliest so that a final report could be sent to the state government. The compensation amount would be transferred directly to the bank accounts of farmers, he added.

