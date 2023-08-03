Rohtak farmers unable to register crop-loss complaints on govt portal

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, August 2

Thousands of farmers of Rohtak district, who have suffered crop losses due to waterlogging of their fields following the recent spell of rain and breaches in canals/drains, are unable to register their complaints on the e-kshatipurti portal.

Sources say Rohtak has not been officially declared a flood-affected district by the state authorities so far, due to which the government portal does not allow the farmers of the district to register their complaints.

This is the state of affairs despite the fact that the district administration has recently admitted on record that nearly 30,000 acres of land in around 50 villages of Rohtak district are waterlogged.

Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar maintained that the state authorities had been requested to allow the farmers of Rohtak district to register their crop-loss complaints on the e-kshatipurti portal.

The affected farmers do not know which door to knock at to get some relief. “Jowar (sorghum), bajra, sugarcane and cotton crops have got damaged due to prolonged waterlogging. Government officials tell us to lodge our crop-loss complaints on the e-kshatipurti portal, but we are unable to do so despite repeated attempts,” says Jagbir, a farmer of Ritoli village.

Amarjit, another farmer, lamented that he did not get any compensation despite registering complaints on the government portal last year.

“The hapless farmers are making rounds of government offices and computer centres to get their crop-losses registered, but to no avail. Nor has any special girdawari been conducted to assess the damage caused to crops,” said Sumit Dalal, general secretary of the Haryana unit of All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

Meanwhile, the state committee of the AIKS has written to Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal and urged to release the pending compensation for crop losses suffered by the farmers during the recent years.

The Kisan Sabha has sought a meeting with the minister to apprise him of the concerns of the farmers.

Admn admits 30K acres waterlogged

Sources say Rohtak has not been officially declared a flood-affected district by the state authorities so far, due to which the government portal does not allow the farmers of the district to register their complaints

This is the state of affairs despite the fact that the district administration has recently admitted on record that nearly 30,000 acres of land in around 50 villages of Rohtak district are waterlogged

#Rohtak