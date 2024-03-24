Rohtak farmers upload data on rabi crop loss on 53K acres

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 23

A total of 11,354 farmers from 143 villages in the district have registered the rabi crop losses in 53,436 acres of land owing to hailstorm coupled with rain and high velocity winds recently. They have registered the losses on the e-Kshatipurti portal to claim compensation for the same.

These farmers were not enrolled in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) but the state government will provide them compensation on the basis of girdawari reports.

As per sources, 4,584 farmers have registered crop losses in 19,873 acres in the Rohtak block, 3,564 in Sampla (14,218 acres), 3,187 in Kalanaur (18,512 acres), 104 in Meham (683 acres) and 30 in Lakhan Majra (149 acres).

Meanwhile, 503 farmers uploaded the data on losses in Aasan village, 350 in Bakheta, 257 in Baland, 550 in Bhalout, 374 in Humayunpur, 620 in Kansala, 193 in Karontha, 295 in Mayna, 337 in Pehrawar, 159 in Simli and 181 in Sunariya Khurd village.

Similarly in the Sampla block, 508 farmers have reported the crop losses in Baliana, 134 in Chuliana, 128 in Atail, 117 in Bhainsru Khurd, 102 in Gijji, 312 in Hasangarh, 127 in Karaur, 197 in Khrawar, 162 in Kheri Sadh, 241 in Kashrehti, 318 in Naunand, 703 in Pakasma and 469 in Samchana village.

Deputy Director (Agriculture) Karam Prakash said the farmers insured under the PMFBY would be compensated by the insurance company.

“Sample surveys of crop losses with officials of the insurance company have been conducted in Mayna, Baland, Rurki and Mungan villages. A total of 1,232 farmers in Mayna, 1,087 in Baland, 1,132 in Rurki and 1,111 in Mungan have claimed compensation for the same,” he added.

