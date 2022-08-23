Rohtak: Five arrested for loot

Tribune News Service

Rohtak: The Rohtak police have arrested five persons for looting Rs 2.5 lakh from a shopkeeper at gunpoint near Paradise Hotel in Hasangarh village on August 18. The arrested have been identified as Ankush, Anshu, Praveen, Ritik and Aman. TNS

Man booked for rape

Hisar: The Hisar police have booked a man for rape. The man identified himself as a Captain in the Indian Army. A case has been registered under the IPC. The victim said the man took her to Army Cantt in Meerut and Chandigarh on different occasions and raped her. TNS

Four die in road mishap

Hisar: A couple and two children, residents of Azad Nagar locality here, were killed after their car collided with a truck on NH-65 in Sikar, Rajasthan, on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Karambir (35), Renu (32), Prachi (2) and Kartik (5).