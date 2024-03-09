Rohtak gets 34 projects worth Rs 337.50 crore

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 8

Rohtak got 34 development projects worth Rs 337.50 crore in the virtual launch executed by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal from Panchkula on Thursday.

Government functionaries launched the projects at the local level. The major development projects sanctioned for Rohtak include construction of hostels for girls and boys on the PGIMS campus at a cost of Rs 83.50 crore and a flyover at Sukhpura Chowk at a cost of Rs 66 crore. Besides, the Meham-Kalanaur-Beri Road will be strengthened at a cost of Rs 51.50 crore and the Rohtak-Kharkhauda-Delhi border road will be strengthened at a cost of Rs 19.50 crore.

An emergency block and an OPD building will be built at the General Hospital in Kalanaur in Rohtak district at Rs 21.50 crore. A cattle shed will be constructed at a cost of Rs 60 lakh for the common dairy project in Kahni village in Rohtak district.The projects also include construction of a mother-new born childcare unit, seminar room and classrooms at the PGIMS, play schools in several villages and renovation of 15 ponds in different villages.

