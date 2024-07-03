Rohtak girl tops CDS examination

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 2

Rohtak resident Sakshi Narwal, daughter of Col Ram Kumar Narwal, has brought laurels to the district and state by securing the first rank at the all-India level in the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination (2)-2023.

She is currently a final-year student at the Army Law Institute in Mohali. “With her brilliant success, Sakshi has given a message to the youth that any goal can be achieved with hard work and determination,” said an official statement issued by the district administration today. She has been a national-level compound archer.

