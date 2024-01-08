Rohtak, Gohana claim first spot in Swachh survey

Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 7

Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, claimed the first spot in Swachh Survekshan-2023 among the municipal corporations in the state, while the Municipal Committee, Gohana, clinched the first rank among the state’s municipal committees.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has nominated officers to receive the awards on behalf of the state at the award ceremony, to be held in Delhi on January 11.

ULB Commissioner and Secretary Vikas Gupta, ULB Director Dr Yash Pal, MC Rohtak Commissioner Jitender Kumar and Sonepat District Municipal Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena have been nominated to receive the awards.

Meena said Gohana secured the first rank out of 77 municipal committees in the state.

#Panipat #Rohtak