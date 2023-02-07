Rohtak MC gets Rs 75 lakh for streetlights, tender floated

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 6

The Rohtak Municipal Corporation has received Rs 75 lakh under a plan for replacing non-functional streetlights in all 22 wards. Though around 5,000 streetlights are, as claimed by sources, needed in the wards, the MC authorities have floated a tender for buying 2,035 LED streetlights.

Sources said the MC authorities had sought the requirement of LED streetlights in wards from councillors last year so as to estimate the total number of lights required. Thereafter, a proposal in this respect was submitted to the state government for getting funds.

“Many streets in the city are plunged into darkness at night as the lights have been lying non-functional for a long time. All councillors had submitted a demand for streetlights over a year ago according to which over 5,000 new LED lights are required. Now, the MC has received the funds hence we are expecting fulfilment of the requirement soon,” said Kadam Singh Ahlawat, one of the councillors.

Meanwhile, Mayor Manmohan Goyal said they had been waiting for the funds to replace streetlights as the issue was persistently being raised by the councillors.

“An amount of Rs 75 lakh was received a couple of days ago and we have floated tenders for purchasing 2,035 new streetlights. A discussion in this respect was also made at a meeting of councillors and the MC officials held here on Sunday,” said Goyal.

On being asked about the poor condition of roads in Rohtak city, the Mayor said they had already passed a resolution for recarpeting/reconstruction of 35 km roads in the city and 15 km in HSVP sectors.

5,000 LED lights required