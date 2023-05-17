Rohtak MC land leased out to Gaur Brahman sabha

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

An agreement was signed today between the Municipal Corporation (MC), Rohtak, and Gaur Brahman Vidya Pracharini Sabha in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the allotment of 15.37 acres of MC land on lease to the sabha.

The possession of the land has been transferred to the sabha for a period of 33 years with an annual lease amount of Rs 2 lakh.

A delegation of the sabha expressed gratitude to the CM for fulfilling their long-pending demand and stated that the land would be utilised for expanding their existing educational institutions. They claimed the sabha would promote educational facilities in the surrounding areas.

“For over 100 years, the sabha has been actively running educational institutions and providing education to all sections of the society. At present, we operate one degree college, a BEd college and a school in Rohtak, all of which are government-aided and cater to approximately 3,700 students,” said Dr Jaipal Sharma, officiating secretary of the sabha.

During the meeting, the CM presented the acceptance letter and lease deed documents to the representatives of the sabha.

He said the terms and conditions of the lease agreement were modified with the approval of the Cabinet. As per the revised terms, the sabha has a time frame of five years to establish an educational institution on the allotted land with the possibility of a five-year extension, if necessary. Additionally, the lease amount will annually rise by 5 per cent as part of the agreement.