Rohtak MC launches cleanliness drive; workers’ union calls it mere eyewash

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 2

Authorities at the Rohtak Municipal Corporation have launched a special cleanliness drive in the areas falling under its jurisdiction.

The Rohtak municipal area has been divided into five zones for the purpose and a municipal engineer has been made in-charge of each zone. A junior engineer and a sanitation sub-inspector have also been deployed in each zone.

As per an official statement issued here today, various teams of corporation workers began cleaning the city early this morning. All main roads, areas along the railway lines, marketplaces, drains and community/public toilets will be cleaned up during the drive, which will continue till December 10.

As per the statement, social organisations, NGOs, self-help groups, youth volunteers, students, residents welfare associations (RWAs) and market associations will be roped in for the campaign.

Municipal Commissioner Jitender Kumar has appealed to the residents to reproach the persons dumping waste in the open. “Maintaining cleanliness is a collective social responsibility and hence, the residents should play a proactive role in this regard,” he said.

Meanwhile, the municipal workers’ association has maintained that the drive was just an eyewash as the corporation did not have adequate workers for the purpose.

“The corporation’s campaign is just an eyewash. Garbage dumped at vacant plots is being removed, which is the responsibility of the plot-owners. The authorities concerned should recruit more workers and procure equipment if they really want to clean the city,” Sanjay Bidlan, president of the district unit of the Nagarpalika Karmchari Sangh, Haryana, said.

#Rohtak