Rohtak MC removes silt from drain, then dumps it on road

Fruit vendors and shopkeepers at the Gohana Adda market are a harassed lot as the municipal authorities have failed to lift the silt on the road after removing it from a drain passing through the market.

A heap of silt has piled up on the road, causing inconvenience to commuters as well. The vendors said they had requested the sanitary workers to clear the silt from the road but to no avail.

Sudhir, a fruit vendor, said some sanitary workers came to the market some days ago. They removed silt from the drain from the machine and went after leaving it there. Thereafter, no one had come here to remove it while other people too had now started throwing waste and garbage on it.

Harbans Lal, another vendor, lamented that the heap of silt lying on the road had congested the road further causing traffic jams, especially during the rush hours in the evening. It was also adversely affecting their business.

A shopkeeper pointed out that the silt was also removed from other nearby points of the market, but the municipal authorities had not yet lifted it from there, leading to resentment among vendors and shopkeepers.

“The municipal authorities should lift the silt from there to decongest the road,” he demanded.

Sunder Singh, Chief Sanitary Inspector, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, said the work to desilt the drains was being done by the office of the Executive Engineer, hence he would be able to elaborate on the matter.

However, Mandeep Dhankar, Executive Engineer, Municipal Corporation, could not be contacted for his comments.

