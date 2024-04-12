Rohtak MC scales up cleanliness efforts

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 11

The Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, has launched a special campaign to ensure cleanliness in the city.

A mechanical sweeping machine being used to clean a road in Rohtak. Tribune photo

Under the campaign, the civic body is also ensuring the lifting of garbage and mechanical sweeping of roads in the city.

A 60-member team of the civic body ran an intensive drive to clean the stretch from Ambedkar Chowk to Ashoka Chowk on Delhi Road from 6 am to 1 pm on Thursday.

Apart from effective cleaning, the team members lifted garbage and debris, along with pruning of roadside trees.

The MC authorities have also chalked out a plan to ensure efficient door-to-door collection of garbage in the areas that come under the jurisdiction of the civic body.

MC Commissioner Ajay Kumar said the city has been divided into two zones for the purpose with Ward Nos. 1 to 11 in Zone 1 and Ward Nos. 12 to 22 in Zone 2.

“GPS devices and radio frequency identification (RFID) tags have been installed on garbage-collection vehicles to monitor the operations. The officials concerned have been directed to ensure maintenance of cleanliness in the area that comes under the Rohtak civic body,” he added.

The MC Commissioner said civic body teams will also make residents aware of hygiene, segregation of wet and dry waste and use of wet waste for making green manure.

“We also appeal to the residents to maintain cleanliness by not dumping domestic waste in the open and place separate dustbins for wet and dry waste,” he said.

In case of any issue with the door-to-door collection of garbage, the residents can dial the MC tollfree number 18001805007 and register their complaints, said Ajay Kumar, adding that prompt action would be taken on the complaints.

“Two mechanical sweeping machines have been pressed into service to clean all main roads in the city,” he added.

The officials who have been assigned the responsibility will ensure effective cleaning of roads and submit their reports on a daily basis.

The MC Commissioner said the mechanical sweeping machines will operate at night so that the flow of vehicular traffic is not disturbed.

These machines will carry out cleanliness work on Delhi Road, Hisar Road, Jhajjar Road, Sonepat Road, Subhash Road, Bhiwani Road, Jind Road, Civil Road, Circular Road and all flyovers. Joint MC Commissioner Vijay Singh will monitor the operations.

