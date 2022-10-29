Rohtak MC to create no-vending zones

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 28

To ease the movement of traffic on the busy city roads, the Rohtak Municipal Corporation will create no-vending zones. No carts, stalls or rehris will be allowed in those zones. Initially, the Delhi road stretch passing through the city from Delhi bypass to old bus stand will be made no-vending zone.

The local municipal authorities will also launch an anti-encroachment drive in the city from November 1. Strict action will be taken for defacement of public and private property.

“The shopkeepers who have encroached upon public space are warned to remove encroachments, failing which a legal action will be taken against them,” said Rohtak Municipal Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata.

The commissioner said the owners of coaching centres and others found involved in defacement of public and private property would not be spared. “Action will also be taken against those running coaching centres without a provision for adequate parking space,” he said. Khadgata said the damaged roads of the city would be repaired at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore, adding that the tenders for the repair of roads had been floated.

“In future, a jetpatcher machine will be used to repair potholes on the roads. Thus, repeated tendering will not be required for the repair of roads,” he said. The commissioner said tenders had also been floated for catching stray cattle and monkeys and to sterilise stray dogs in the city.

