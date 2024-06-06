Rohtak: National Technology Day celebrated

Rohtak: Baba Mastnath University recently organised a national technical seminar to commemorate National Technology Day on its campus. Chancellor Mahant Balak Nath, along with Vice-Chancellor HL Verma, addressed the participants. The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the importance of National Technology Day, recalling India’s second successful nuclear test conducted on May 11, 1998. Sunita Luthra, Director, Training and Learning Bureau (AICTE), New Delhi, discussed ‘The Role of Disruptive Technology’, while Prof Dharmendra from Gurugram University shared insights on ‘Quality of Technical Education’ and SP Khatkar from Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, talked on topic ‘Science and Technology for Sustainable Development’. Om Prakash Sangwan from Guru Jambheshwar University, Hisar, and Rahul Taneja from the Haryana State Council for Science Innovation and Technology, Panchkula, discussed artificial intelligence and intellectual property rights, respectively.
Nandini, Neha top 3rd semester exams
Yamunanagar: Nandini and Neha, both third-semester students of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at DAV Girls College, jointly topped the merit list of Kurukshetra University with 82.2 per cent marks. Sakshi Panwar bagged the second position with 80.8 per cent marks and Sneha secured the fourth position with 79.8 per cent marks. The third semester exams were conducted by Kurukshetra University. Officiating Principal Meenu Jain said the students have brought laurels to the college. She said they would be honoured during the annual prize distribution ceremony. She congratulated the meritorious students and head of the department Parmesh Kumar Tyagi.
