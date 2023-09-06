Rohtak: One killed, 10 hurt in mishap

Rohtak: One person was killed while 10 were injured as the vehicle, in which they were travelling, overturned after its tyre reportedly burst in Rohtak on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Tohi Ram (58) of Muradabad district in Uttar Pradesh. The occupants in the van were returning home after paying obeisance at a religious place in Rajasthan.
