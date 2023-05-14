Rohtak PGI told to register 8,000 births, deaths on portal in a week

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 13

Taking a serious note of the “lapse” in the uploading of a large number of births/deaths on the civil registration system (CRS) portal, the authorities of the Pt BD Sharma PGIMS here have directed its Registrar (birth & death branch) to ensure the registration of all pending 8,000 births/deaths on the portal within a week so as to clear the backlog.

The births and deaths took place in the past seven years.

In another significant development, Dr Ishwar Singh has been replaced from the post of the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the PGIMS and Dr Sujata Sethi, Senior Professor, Department of Psychiatry, PGIMS, has been given the charge of the MS with immediate effect in addition to her duties for the time being. Moreover, five more doctors of the HCMS cadre were repatriated to their parent department (Health) yesterday.

All these developments came after Dr Sandeep, SMO (HCMS) and Registrar (Birth and Death) at the PGIMS, was relieved of his charge and sent back to his parent department (Health) on Thursday in connection with the “lapse” in the registration of 8,000 births and deaths on the CRS portal. The replacement of the MS and repatriation of other HCMS doctors are also being linked to the case.

Notably, a committee formed by the Civil Surgeon-cum-District Registrar (Birth and Death), Rohtak, recently found that more than 4,000 births and an equal number of deaths had not been registered on the CRS portal in the PGIMS over the past seven years.

The matter came to the fore when the district health authorities noticed a considerable fluctuation in the sex ratio at birth (SRB) and formed a committee to inspect the record at the PGIMS.

“On March 7, the Civil Surgeon, Rohtak, intimated the PGIMS authorities about the gross contravention in the data of birth and death registration. Later, the committee inspected the record to investigate the irregularities/lapses in the uploading of the data on the CRS portal and found that more than 4,000 births and almost a similar number of deaths were unregistered in violation of the government orders,” said the sources.

Dr Jitender Jakhar, Registrar (Birth and death), PGIMS, confirmed that the authorities had asked him to clear the backlog within a week. “Since the pendency is high, we have sought some more officials from the authorities to register all pending births and deaths on the CRS portal within the stipulated time,” he added.

On the repatriation of five more doctors of the HCMS cadre, a higher official of the PGIMS on anonymity claimed that since all posts of senior residents in the PGIMS had now been filled, there was no more workload for the HCMS doctors here.

