Rohtak PGIMS gets nod for organ retrieval centre

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 1

Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here has got approval from the state for establishing an organ retrieval centre. An operation theatre in trauma centre has also been opened for the centre, which will be operational soon.

Dr Shamsher Singh Lohchab, Director, PGIMS, said this while interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of a workshop on “Strengthening organ donation and transplant process” organised jointly by the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation and Mohan Organisation, Delhi, recently.

“People of South India are much aware of organ donation and we too need such awareness for saving lives. We are also in the process for providing the facility of liver transplant in the PGIMS so that people of nearby area do not have to go to other places for the same. The organ retrieval centre will soon be started,” said Lohchab.

Dr Kuldeep Singh Lallar, Dean, PGIMS, said thousands of people in the nation needed organs and these could happen only through donation. Hence everyone should come forward to donate the organs for saving human lives. Dr Ishwar Singh, Medical Superintendent, PGIMS, said they had been making sincere efforts to get the approval of the organ retrieval centre.