Rohtak: PGIMS patients to get reports through QR code

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 1

Patients coming to the PGIMS here will now not have to wait in long queues, or even visit the institute to get their medical test reports.

“The patients can just scan a QR code, enter their UHID number and an OTP sent to their registered mobile phone and get their test reports sitting at home,” said Prof (Dr) Anita Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, here today.

The PGIMS Director, Dr SS Lohchab, and the Medical Superintendent, Dr Kundan Mittal, said the new facility would benefit the patients and reduce the use of paper.

