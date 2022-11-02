Rohtak PGIMS starts 24-hour emergency services for players

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, November 1

On Haryana Day, Pt BD Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science (PGIMS), Rohtak, became the first government healthcare institute across the nation to start round-the-clock emergency services for sportspersons at its trauma centre. The centre would also provide dietary guidance to injured players so that they could get optimum nutrition during rehabilitation.

The services will be provided by the Sports Medicine and Sports Injury Centre, which was established around three years ago keeping in view the sports culture in the state. More than one-third of the medals in most of the prestigious international sporting events, including Olympics and Commonwealth Games, are bagged by the sportspersons from Haryana.

“The Sports Medicine and Sports Injury Centre provides comprehensive services to sportspersons, including physiotherapy, conservative treatment and operative treatment. It runs daily OPD services to treat those injured while playing. Earlier, such persons were usually treated at the trauma centre, along with other patients, if they came to the PGIMS after OPD hours. Hence the need of introducing emergency services for them was felt,” said Dr Rajesh Rohilla, senior professor and Head of the Department.

Dr Rohilla said players or other persons getting injured while playing would be provided treatment and consultation round-the-clock by doctors engaged in emergency services. It would help the players to make a comeback in sports. In this way, Haryana has become the first state in the country to provide emergency sports medicine services to players, he claimed.

“Sportspersons often remain worried about their comeback after injury hence the sports injury centre will not only provide them psychological assistance, but also make them understand all phases of rehabilitation so that they can achieve their previous level in sports at the earliest,” said Dr Rohilla. The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports was funding the PGIMS to develop it as centre of excellence, he added.