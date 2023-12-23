Rohtak PGIMS to launch free e-rickshaw service

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 22

The authorities of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma PGIMS here have decided to introduce a free e-rickshaw service to ferry patients from the OPD block to and from their wards and other areas across the campus.

Around 8,000 patients come to the OPD block daily. Some of them get admitted for longer durations while many others have to go to other blocks for blood investigations and other purposes.

As there is no transportation facility in the campus, attendants are forced to use stretchers and wheelchairs to ferry patients to and from their wards. At times, the patients even have to walk to the wards and other blocks.

“Under the first phase of this service, three e-rickshaws will be made available in the OPD block. The rickshaw would carry six patients at a time and the service will be available from 8.45 am till 3 pm. As the e-rickshaws have already been donated by social organisations, the service will be introduced soon,” said PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal.

Mittal further said they could deploy more e-rickshaws in the coming days as per requirement. “We are also considering to depute an employee, who would guide the patients ferrying in the rickshaw,” he added.

