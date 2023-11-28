Rohtak PGIMS to roll out e-filing system

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, November 27

The PGIMS authorities have come up with a plan to roll out an e-filing system to digitise records of short-stay files of patients and to make the wards’ functioning paperless.

Sources say over 1.25 lakh patients are admitted to various wards of the PGIMS annually and the authorities have not only to spend a considerable amount on getting the short-stay files printed, but also to keep the record safe for court cases and other purposes.

“The PG students also find them in a tight spot if any file goes missing as the PGIMS authorities don’t issue them no dues certificate without submission of all files to the record room, hence they have to take extra care of the files even after the discharge of patients,” said a PGIMS official. He said the students would get rid of this issue after the launching of the e-filing system. Moreover, it would also enable the PGIMS higher officials to inspect the files at any time.Dr Kundan Mittal, Medical Superintendent (MS), PGIMS, said preparations for the e-filing system had reached the last lag and it would be started soon. Many other steps had also been taken to reduce rush in the OPD for saving the patients’ time.

“Now, the patients need not queue up for slips prepared for test reports and medicines. These are being done on the OPD card. The patients can get the report online through QR codes.,” said Dr Kundan.

#Rohtak