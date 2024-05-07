Rohtak residents seek temporary parking lot at Police Lines ground

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 6

Vehicles parked on both sides of the road near Radio Station not only lead to congestion but also cause traffic jams. The situation deteriorates further, especially on the road leading to Prem Nagar Chowk, during school hours. Despite cops having been deputed at the chowks the situation remains grim.

“Space at one side of the Prem Nagar road, adjacent to Radio Station, is occupied by the carts of fruit and vegetable vendors. While vehicles are parked by shopkeepers and visitors on the opposite side. Both sides being occupied leads to congestion. I have to bear the brunt of traffic daily as I bring my grandson home from his school at Ambedkar Chowk,” said Prem Singh, a resident.

Arvind, another resident, said residents of nearby localities are harassed by the constant jams and had urged the authorities concerned to make parking arrangements.

Praveen Kumar, another resident, said there was an urgent need of a parking lot around the Radio Station to keep the road decongested. “No other space is available on the Radio Station to Prem Nagar Chowk except the ground of Police Lines or a portion of the radio station. The authorities should talk to the police department about creating a temporary parking lot in the Police Lines,” he added.

An official at the municipal corporation said there were some such roads in the city where there was no space for building a parking lot so lines had been drawn on both sides of such roads for parking to avoid traffic jams there.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak